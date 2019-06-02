ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of year to get a taste of spring. This weekend at the Dome at America’s Center plays host to the annual St. Louis Boat and Sportshow.

More than 500 boats of all sizes are on display. Becca Doyle, the show manager, said it’s everything from kayaks to those massive boats that cost more than six figures.

Industry sources say Missouri ranks tenth in the nation in economic spending associated with recreational boating, pumping $4.5 billion into the economy.

There are fishing demonstrations, kids activities and vendors with all kinds of outdoor gear in addition to all the boats.

The show opens Thursday at 2 p.m and runs through Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.