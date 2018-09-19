ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of the year when the weather gets cooler, the leaves change color, you break out the sweaters… and the monsters come out to play!

If you like the spooky and down-right scary part of the season, don’t worry!

We got you covered.

Here is a list of some of the spookiest places around the St. Louis area to check out this year:

Creepyworld

Creepyworld is advertised as America’s biggest and longest haunted house! It features 13 haunted attractions with two new additions, 'Camp Blood' and 'The Monster Midway.' Creepyworld also includes the 'Trick R Treat Haunted Hayride' and the theme for the ride will be famous killers and monsters. If you want to experience “over an hour of sheer terror” then this place is for you!

Creepyworld opens Sept. 21 and is located in Fenton next to Koller Plastics on Highway 141.

For more information about Creepyworld and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Darkness

Its website claims that The Darkness is one of America’s scariest haunted houses! It features zombie laser tag, outdoor scream zone, Silo-X haunted house, Monster Museum and The Darkness haunted house. It is located in downtown St. Louis just a few blocks away from Busch Stadium.

The Darkness opens Sept. 21.

For more information about The Darkness and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Lemp Brewery

The Lemp Brewery is featuring an all-new haunted house this year that goes deep underground! Once inside The House of the Occult, “you will become lost, confused and hunted by demons.” If you’re brave enough to face St. Louis’ only “real haunted house” then head on over to the Lemp Brewery!

The Lemp Brewery Haunted House opens Sept. 28 and is located on Lemp Avenue in St. Louis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis

It’s that time of year when zombies and ghouls take over the park! As the sun goes down you can enjoy a spooky evening with a variety of places to “get your scare on” including haunted houses and scare zones throughout the park.

Fright Fest begins Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 28 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about Fright Fest at Six Flags and to purchase tickets, click here.

© 2018 KSDK