ST. LOUIS — It happens every 10 years.

Every person in our country gets counted in the census.

This year, Census Day is April 1, just three weeks away.

But in the next few days, you can expect to receive an invitation in the mail to complete the census online, by phone or by mail.

We asked Charles Bryson, executive director of the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency for the city of St. Louis, to come in and let the rest of us know what to expect.

Click on the video player to find out more.

More census stories:

RELATED: Count on Sesame Street wants young kids to be counted in census

RELATED: How to spot a census scam

RELATED: VERIFY: Responding to real Census Bureau letters