'Ghosting' becoming a problem in the workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've heard of ghosting someone when it comes to dating, but now a new report says it's happening more in the workplace.

"Ghosting" is when someone suddenly breaks off all communication without any explanation, and job seekers are doing this more often to potential employers.

A study done by Robert Half found that nearly 40% of employers say that candidate ghosting has gotten worse over the last two years.

A big reason is that job seekers have the upper hand in today's market and with various opportunities available, people are avoiding those awkward "sorry not interested" conversations. Instead of reaching out to talk to an employer or potential employer, they just stop communicating.

Employers essentially have to roll out the red carpet for job candidates if they want them to stick around.

"In today's world with the war on talent, you need to move your process along, provide updates in a timely matter, and ensure that you're understanding where the candidate is at in their process, because they might need to adjust," said Elizabeth Hang of Robert Half Talent Solutions.

The study also found the top reasons candidates are ghosting is because the interview process wasn't great, they got another job offer or the job was different from what they thought it would be. More money and flexibility on the job were other big factors.

Whether you're the employer or candidate ghosting is not good.

It could not only harm your reputation, but also impact future job opportunities down the road.