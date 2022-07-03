Gift card drive underway for families impacted by O'Fallon gas line explosion

Two O'Fallon, Missouri, churches are collecting gift cards to restaurants, department stores, and even gas stations that will go to displaced families.

O'FALLON, Mo. — An outpouring of support continues to grow for families recovering from last week's O'Fallon, Missouri, gas line explosion. Now, a new initiative is underway to get assistance for those unable to live in their homes.



The devastation alone is enough to leave you speechless. Imagine being there when it struck.

"Just this God-awful boom shook everything in the house,” Susan Lyons-Rudman said.

She considers herself fortunate. She lives doors down from where a home exploded after a contractor struck a gas line. It led to a fire that spread to the home next to it.

"If anyone could see the inferno that was going on and the fear,” Lyons-Rudman said.

Since her home is fine, she wants to do something for those who no longer have one. Three homes are condemned and one is a total loss.



5 On Your Side told you about a GoFundMe that started with a $5,000 goal last week. Donations have now exceeded $25,000. That's to support the home that exploded. Now, Lyons-Rudman is working on a gift card drive for her other neighbors.

"They're in hotels. They're in Airbnbs. They're staying with family…We have two families of five eating out three meals a day for an indefinite period of time,” she said.

It's why she's collecting gift cards to restaurants, department stores, and even gas stations that will go to the other families affected. Afterall, that's what community is all about.

“These people are going to be homeless for an indefinite period of time…There's always miracle through tragedy,” Lyons-Rudman added.

Gift cards can be dropped off at the following locations:

First Baptist Church of O’Fallon

8750 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

OFallon, MO 63366

(636) 272-4838; Office Manager: Brenda Steck

Hours: M-Th 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. -2 p.m.