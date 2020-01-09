St. Louis-based app provides 500K meals for those in need

“Half. A. Million. Meals. That is a mind-boggling number,” said Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal founder

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based app GiftAMeal has provided 500,000 meals to those in need through partnerships with more than 200 restaurants.

How it works: Every time you take a photo at a participating restaurant on the GiftAMeal app, the company gives a meal to someone in need.

An additional meal is provided for each social media platform when users share their GiftAMeal picture – one picture could provide up to four meals, according to a press release.

“Half. A. Million. Meals. That is a mind-boggling number,” said Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal founder. “It’s hard to visualize a number that big – and it’s so much more than just a number. These are real people that live and work and raise their children in our communities. Each meal makes a real, tangible difference in their lives and I’m so grateful we’re able to show this love to our neighbors.”

Restaurants have loved the new way of touching lives, according to the release. The owners of Anthonino’s Taverna said the program is a “win-win” that provides their guests with “a meaningful way to contribute to the community.”

The meals are provided through local hunger relief organizers like Operation Food Search.

“GiftAMeal has enhanced our ability to provide people with access to healthy food. In addition to donating generously, GiftAMeal is engaging a caring community during a crucial time when even more people are experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic. Every meal makes a difference, and GiftAMeal has now made ½ a million of those! We are deeply grateful for their partnership,” said Kristen Wild, executive director of Operation Food Search.

