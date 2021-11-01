Gioia's iconic hot salami named 'Best Sandwich in Missouri'

This St. Louis staple is getting some more recognition as one of the best sandwiches in the country!

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is getting recognition as one of the best in the country.

Gioia's Hot Salami Sandwich was named the "Best Sandwich in Missouri" on Monday by Food & Wine Magazine. The list features one sandwich from every state in the country, and the legendary creation from Gioia's took the title in the Show-Me state.

“It is such an honor to be featured in Food and Wine with sandwich giants such as Katz’s Deli in NYC and Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans. It makes me so proud to carry on the 103-year-old tradition of serving St. Louis’ favorite sandwich, the Hot Salami, since 1918,” Alex Donley, the fourth-generation owner of Gioia's Deli said.

In 2017, Gioia's won the prestigious James Beard American Classic Award.

