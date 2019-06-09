CAHOKIA, Ill. — A 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in Cahokia early Friday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Marion Street and Andrews Drive just after midnight.
She was taken to a hospital, but her condition is unknown.
No other details about this incident have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
