Girl run over by car waiting for school bus in Lincoln County

The girl was sitting on the ground when a car hit her at low speed. She was taken to the hospital.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A girl was run over by a car while waiting for the school bus in Lincoln County, Missouri, outside of Troy Friday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said the 10-year-old girl was sitting on the ground at a bus stop when a car struck her.

Her legs and torso were caught under the vehicle. The girl's stepfather used a jack to lift the car off the girl. She was taken to the hospital and was alert and talking, the school district said in an email.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. at Gravens Road and Cuivre Ridge Drive. The car was coming to a stop at a stop sign when the incident happened.

Harrell was investigating if the girl was sitting in the road, but said there was no reason to believe the car left the roadway.

“We were all lucky today that it wasn’t worse," Harrell said. “Any time children are harmed or injured in any way we’re going to look into why it happened and how we can prevent it in the future.”

"This is obviously a very difficult time, and our hearts are with our student and all involved," the district said in an emailed statement. "The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always a number one priority, and these situations affect all of us. The District Crisis Team has been activated and additional support has been called in for any student or employee impacted by this incident."