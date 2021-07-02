Teen girl missing in Meramec River near Castlewood State Park

First responders, boats with sonar and volunteers continue to search for her. People swimming with her saw her submerge, but she never came back up.

BALLWIN, Mo. — A 15- or 16-year-old girl has been reported as a drowning victim in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park on Friday.

The girl was swimming with some other people and went below the surface of the river at about 3:15 p.m., but she did not resurface, according to a spokesperson for Metro West Fire Protection District, Station 1.

The search will continue, and Castlewood State Park was shut down. Boats are using sonar to try to locate the girl, and divers are ready to go in the water.

About 50 first responders from multiple agencies have been assisting.