Crews pull body of 5-year-old girl from Missouri lake

ST. LOUIS — LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Crews have pulled the body of a 5-year-old girl from a western Missouri lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The girl was with other people on a raft Saturday in Longview Lake at Lee’s Summit when she went into the water and did not resurface, officials said. She was not wearing a life jacket when she went into the water, authorities said.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the group was in an area of the lake where swimming is not allowed.