Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois get $10,000 grant to help boost programs in East St. Louis and Cahokia

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recently received a $10,000 grant from the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The grant will help STEM programs for Girl Scouts in East St. Louis and Cahokia. According to a release from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, they’ll also develop leadership, relationship and life skills and receive mentoring and educational support.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant to support girls who will benefit so much from Girl Scouts,” says Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “I want to say a big thank you to all the generous people who give to the United Way of Greater St. Louis.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois said it supports girls in East St. Louis through its outreach program. In the program, staff members and volunteers lead Girl Scout meetings in schools. Some meetings are during the school day and others are after school. Grants and gifts allow the council to pay for the girls’ memberships and program materials.

“The demand for in-school Girl Scout programming has increased during the pandemic,” Graham says. “This United Way funding is just what we need to offer Girl Scouts to more girls in need.”

The United Way of Greater St. Louis says a review committee of community volunteers and stakeholders received an overwhelming number of competitive applications for this grant. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will use the funds from the grant through Aug. 31, 2021.