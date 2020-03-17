CAHOKIA, Ill. — A male suspect is at large after a juvenile girl was shot in Cahokia on Monday night, police said.

The Cahokia Police Department responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of E. 5th Street and St. Paul Drive. A girl was shot in the shoulder and hip and has non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

The girl's age hasn't been released.

Police are searching for a male suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

