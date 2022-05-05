Millions of dollars raised on Give STL Day

More than 1,000 non-profits benefitted from donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is known for helping others. People step up to the plate to pay it forward.

Give STL Day 2022 was no exception. The St. Louis Community Foundation says $4.2 million was raised for 1,022 nonprofits.

5 On Your Side featured nonprofit organizations throughout the day. These included Got Your Six and Girls Inc.

Got Your Six, a group that pairs support dogs with veterans for free, raised $2,358 from 46 donors. Girls Inc. far surpassed its $3,000 goal with $8,736 from 29 donors. See the stories of these groups in the videos below.

Donations to Give STL Day groups can be filed in annual taxes. Get a receipt at their website.

“Each year, I am reminded of the power we have when we team up and donate to these wonderful organizations that do so much for the St. Louis community,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation in an emailed news release.

Give STL Day has been celebrated in early May since 2014. Since its creation, $26.2 million has been raised for local groups.

This year was the third-highest total for nonprofits since it began.

“On Give STL Day, the energy, passion, and the generosity of St Louis is on full display and this year was no different,” said Elizabeth Mannen Berges of the Berges Family Foundation, a sponsor of GIV STL Day.

Give STL Day 2023 will be the tenth year of the event. Details will be announced at a later date.

Got Your Six