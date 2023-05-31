'This carwash thing is a nightmare' | Glendale residents push against dealership car wash proposal

Neighbors packed the plan commission meeting at city hall Wednesday evening to lay out their concerns.

GLENDALE, Mo. — A group of residents in Glendale took their concerns about a proposed dealership carwash to a local plan commission meeting at city hall on Wednesday evening.

The red sign in Barbara Hecks' yard in her Glendale subdivision is reflective of the frustration she and her neighbors have been feeling.

"It's a great neighborhood. It's a quiet street. This carwash thing is kind of a nightmare,” Hecks said.

The "Stop The Carwash" campaign outlines a slew of reasons why residents think an expansion to Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Manchester Road a street over is a bad idea.

"You know it's going to be really loud. We've heard and got video recordings of the exact same car wash in different areas. The noise pollution and taking down trees. It's just really going to hurt the neighborhood if it goes through," Hecks added.

The debate has lasted for two years.

The carwash would be right next to their homes and an apartment complex.

“They [the owners] kind of have a track record for promising greenery back there I think in 2011 and it wasn't done until a couple of years ago,” Hecks said.



A spokesperson for the dealership, that's been around since 1967, told 5 On Your Side they would use the carwash for customers who come to get service and purchase new vehicles.

Below is a full statement from Jenni Belding, dealership general manager, which reads:

Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has been a partner with the Glendale-Kirkwood area since 1967. We have always done our best to make sure that we are beneficial partner for the city and its neighbors. And every improvement to our property has been conducted with our neighbors in mind.



This renovation is similar to one that we did in 2013, which then was met with similar concern. However all parties agreed that the resulting project greatly improved our facility and the neighborhood as a whole. Similarly, we believe that this project will allow us to modernize current processes and provide a better experience for our customers and our neighbors.



We understand that change is always stressful, but we have always operated our dealership with the neighbors in mind and have stepped up for Glendale and Kirkwood whenever they needed our help.



Many of the neighbors, don't realize it. But when they purchased their homes, the dealership had an automatic car wash. The car wash was removed as part of the 2013 renovation project.

"We've identified the fact that there are multiple carwashes within a 2-mile radius that they can partner with thereby saving themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars of capital,” Kevin Kissling, another resident, said.



The understanding is that the planning commission would make a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen, who will ultimately decide what happens next with the car wash.

