WENTZVILLE, Mo. — After more than a week on the picket line, a new agreement may bring a strike against General Motors closer to its end.

"That's what its all about," said United Auto Workers member Theresa Perry as a supporter honks for the picketers.

For Perry and thousands of others, it's day 11 of a strike against General Motors.

After more than a week, they say these honks give hope.

"It gives you that power to go on and say what we're doing, it has meaning," she said.

The effort led by United Auto Workers made progress Thursday as General Motors reinstated health benefits for its nearly 50,000 workers.

"Yes, they're reinstating it? Yes," said Perry.

The automaker cut health-care coverage for union members last week but said Thursday that was not the best move.

"We're hearing all kinds of rumors but what I'm hearing is positive stuff which is a good thing for us to move forward. So well take it one day at a time," said strike captain Mark Ferguson.

According to a statement sent from Scott Sandefur — the president of GM labor relations — the move to cut benefits caused confusion among employees. He sent UAW this statement.

“GM is very concerned about the significant confusion caused around our employee’s health care coverage. Throughout this negotiation GM has said that our number one focus was on the well-being of our employees. That remains the case today.”

"Are you optimistic? Absolutely, about everybody being met across the board, yes I am," Perry said.

It's unclear how much, if any, the reinstatement of health-care benefits will impact negotiations.

Strikers like Perry said they're fighting for more.

"I'm out here doing my part. which is striking for better wages, better everything, better life for everybody here at GM," Perry said.

UAW representatives are still in negotiations.

Strikers said no official word has been given to them regarding the change in health care. They say that has to come from the top.

