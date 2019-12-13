WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson along with other government officials joined General Motors president Mark Reuss to make a major announcement on Friday.

GM is investing $1.5 billion in the next generation of mid-size trucks to be built at its Wentzville facility. It will also retain 4,000 jobs at the facility.

This is one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri, according to a press release.

“We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant. This is truly a historic moment for Missouri, and it was an honor to be part of today’s announcement,” Governor Parson said in a press release.

The Wentzville plant supports 12,241 jobs throughout Missouri and generates more than $2 billion in product every year.