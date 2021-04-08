GM Wentzville Assembly plant reduces some shifts amid chip shortage

A company spokesperson didn't say how long the temporary change would last

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Temporary cutbacks are coming back to the General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville.

Company officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side the Wentzville Assembly plant will go from three production shifts to two shifts beginning the week of April 26. The change only impacts the General Assembly plant, which will be reducing its van production. There will be no production changes to the mid-size pickups produced at GM Wentzville.

Just last week, the plant resumed operations after a full closure for two weeks because of a shortage of semiconductors. The shortage has affected GM plants and automakers all over the world. There are 3,500 employees who work in the St. Charles County facility.

At the time the full shutdown was announced on March 24, the Wentzville facility was one of seven plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Korea to be affected by the global semiconductor shortage.