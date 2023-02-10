GM Wentzville executive: Contract proposal is a historic offer

Local United Auto Workers leaders say the proposal isn't fair.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors executives at Wentzville Assembly say the automaker is working hard to come to an agreement with workers across the country.

It's the first time the leadership of Wentzville Assembly has shared public updates since people walked off the job. Monday marks day 18 of the United Auto Workers strike that began when thousands joined the picket lines in Wentzville.

Eric Shelhorn is the acting executive director for General Motors in Wentzville. He says he receives information about contract negotiations daily with GM executives in Detroit.

"The team in Detroit is working around the clock and seven days a week to come to an agreement," Shelhorn said.

Shelhurn says the proposed contract addresses employees' concerns of being underpaid.

"It's a historical offer and it addresses the employee's needs," Shelhorn said.

Shelhorn said GM is currently offering a 20% increase in pay. The union on the other hand is asking for a 40% raise for employees.

Employees say they gave up cost of living adjustments (COLA), retirement and pension among other benefit plans during the 2008 auto industry crisis.

UAW Local 2250 President Katie Deatherage disagrees about the fairness of the contract proposed. She says she's heard less and less from GM executives, the longer the strike goes.

“I don’t agree that it’s fair," Deatherage said. "It’s not enough. It’s one of the better contracts in my 20 years. But at this point, because we’re trying to get these concessions back that we lost."

Meanwhile, Shelhorn believes workers shouldn't be on the picket lines.

"I don't even feel it's necessary to have a strike, again we have an offer that addresses our employees' needs, we would prefer they come back to work as soon as possible," Shelhorn said.

To help ease the financial burden, United Auto Workers in Wentzville can use their food pantry and diaper bank.

Deatherage encourages anyone who can to donate by bringing household goods, and non-perishable foods to the local hall.

"We don't want a CEO's salary, we don't do their work, we just want a piece of it," Deatherage said.

Sept. 23, 2023 – Our national negotiators told GM they had to make substantial progress at the table by noon Friday or we would expand our Stand Up Strike. Unfortunately, the company kept moving slowly, so yesterday we called on members at the company’s 18 parts distribution facilities across the country to Stand Up and join our Local 2250 members on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri.

Even though we had to make this move, our Wentzville strikers have helped us take a critical step forward:

We have won a serious victory at CCA and GMCH and have killed those two wage tiers. Those workers will now be on the same wage scale as assembly workers.

That is progress we can all be proud of. But as the charts below show, we still have a long way to go. The charts detail the status of negotiations at all three companies. As you’ll see, our Stand Up Strike is moving Ford, and that is why we have not expanded our strike there. However, Stellantis, like GM, is refusing to make significant progress and so the Stand Up Strike there has expanded to its 20 parts facilities. Our strategy is applying pressure where it is most needed.

As we saw this week, UAW leadership continues to expand the strike while upping the rhetoric and the theatrics. It’s clear that there is no real intent to get to an agreement.

Since negotiations started this summer, we’ve been available to bargain 24/7 on behalf of our represented team members and our company. They’ve demanded a record contract – and that’s exactly what we’ve offered for weeks now: a historic contract with record wage increases, record job security and world-class healthcare. It’s an offer that rewards our team members but does not put our company and their jobs at risk. Jeopardizing our future is something I will not do.

By their own admission, the UAW leadership’s plan from the beginning has been to drag their membership into a long, unnecessary strike to further their own personal and political agendas. Their leaked text messages from last week stated their plan to keep us “wounded for months” and cause “recurring reputations [sic] damage and operational chaos.”

It is clear Shawn Fain wants to make history for himself, but it can’t be to the detriment of our represented team members and the industry. Serious bargaining happens at the table, not in public, with two parties who are willing to roll up their sleeves to get a deal done. The UAW is pitting the companies against one another, but it’s a strategy that ultimately only helps the non-union competition.