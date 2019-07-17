BELLEVILLE, Ill. — If you're looking to brighten up your summer, you don't have to go far.

There is a new sunflower maze open at Eckert's farm in Belleville.

The maze is only expected to stay open for a few weeks before it's gone. Sunday, July 28 is the last day to experience the maze.

The cost of the field access pass is $5. The field access pass includes unlimited wagon rides and access to all 'Pick Your Own' fields including peaches, blackberries, and summer vegetables - like sweet corn and tomatoes - while supplies last.

Children under 2 are free.

