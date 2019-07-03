ALTON, Ill. – Funeral arrangements and the funeral procession route have been announced for the Godfrey firefighter killed in the line of duty on March 5.

Captain Jake Ringering was killed while battling a house fire in Bethalto. He was the department’s technical rescue officer with several years of experience and was also a teacher at Lewis and Clark Community College

The visitation for Ringering will be on March 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. His funeral will be on March 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

After the funeral, he will be taken from the church to Valhalla Memorial Park on the following route:

Straight on Henry Street

Right on Landmarks Boulevard, which turns into Piasa Street/US-67/MLK Boulevard

Right on Alton Square Mall Drive

Left on Route 3/Homer Adams Parkway

Right on West Delmar Avenue

Right into Valhalla Memorial Park

You can see a map of the route on the Godfrey Fire Protection District Facebook page.

