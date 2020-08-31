3-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Godfrey, police looking for truck

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000

GODFREY, Ill. — Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally hitting a child with their truck in Godfrey Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of West Delmar and Pine Grove Lane around 3:40 p.m.

A 3-year-old was found dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said deputies on the scene investigating discovered that the driver of the suspect truck pulled over briefly after hitting the child and then left the area.

The vehicle that may be involved is a 2007-2013 Silver or Gray GMC Sierra Truck with front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.