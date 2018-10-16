ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue where the man was found shot to death.

According to the Mayor of Godfrey, the man is Godfrey Trustee Eldon ‘Twirp’ Williams.

The mayor told 5 On Your Side police told him the act of violence was random. Williams was at city hall Tuesday morning before he was found shot to death.

Williams is a longtime resident of Godfrey and is married with six daughters. He is listed as a Trustee on the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees website.

One person of interest in custody, but police say it is too early in the investigation to provide any other information.

Alton police have not released any other details and this story will be updated as soon as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

