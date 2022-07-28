GoFundMe started for mother of 4 with MS after home flooded

Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Residents in University City were left salvaging what they could after flood waters filled homes and streets during Tuesday morning’s storms.

One woman, Al’lisa Simril, was forced to flee her home as the rain came down and flood waters entered her house. Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.

As of Thursday, it’s clear most of her belongings have been destroyed. Many of her sons’ items cannot be salvaged. The family has lost thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes, furniture and food.

The loss that hurts the most comes from the things you just can’t put a price on.

“I mean the water came in so fast, there was no time to grab anything. Polaroids, photos… that stuff is gone. That’s what bothers me the most – photos that can’t be replaced,” Simril told 5 On Your Side.

She has multiple sclerosis and most of her medicine was washed away as flood waters filled the house.

“I have two canes in there. I have two walkers in there. I couldn’t grab anything,” she said.

Two local members of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Amanda Bradham-Little and Christie Derbin, reached out to our 5 On Your Side reporter Sydney Stallworth to get in contact with the Simril family.

The MS Society members started a GoFundMe on behalf of the Simril family. We’re told all of the donations will go directly to the family.

The Simril family is aware and grateful for the support.

Thursday morning, our reporter spoke with Al’lisa Simril’s mother, Felicia Simril-Brown, who said local church members have also donated clothes and a few pairs of shoes to Al’lisa’s sons. The family said they’re thankful for those donations.