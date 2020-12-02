ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Parents in St. Louis County have a new place to take their kids to learn how to swim.

Goldfish Swim School in Warson Woods is having its grand opening on Saturday.

The 10,000-square-foot facility caters to kids ages 4 months to 12 and has trained instructors, a state-of-the-art water purification system and 'shiver-free' pools heated to 90 degrees.

It also has an air-conditioned viewing gallery where parents can watch lessons, private changing rooms, a snack bar and a retail shop.

Both members and non-members can come to weekly family swims, and the school offers party packages as well.

Goldfish Swim School is a franchise with over 100 locations across the nation. It boasts flexible class times, free make-up lessons and a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of 4-1.

The Warson Woods location is the first in the area, and is owned by Amy and Brad Kocher of Kirkwood along with business partners Gretchen and Dave Klotz and Traci and Bret Gruley.

“We understand how important water safety is to all families and we are excited to bring the Goldfish curriculum, high quality instruction and state-of-the-art facility to St. Louis-area families," Kocher said. "Our team wants to ensure that children in our community have a safe, fun, and friendly place to learn this life-saving skill."

Goldfish Swim School in Warson Woods

Saturday's grand opening event is from 3-6 p.m. and offers family swim, crafts, a balloon artist, face painting, games and more.

"You won't find a more tropical setting in St. Louis right now!" said spokesperson Leah Margulies.

The school is located at 9967 Manchester Rd. To register for lessons, click here or call 314-717-0888.

