Our town may not be perfect, but no city has more charity golf tournaments than ours, really worthwhile charities too.

At The Bluffs on Monday was one of my favorites, a tournament to help veterans to get active. It's called Forces on the Fairways.

More than 100 golfers were on hand for this event. Maria Palozola, a local pro, is the organizer.

She also has her own foundation determined to raise enough money each year to buy every course a golf cart for people with disabilities.

For more information about The Palozola Foundation, click here.

