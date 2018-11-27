Zach Tucker is the founder of Good Meets World.

It's a company that helps other companies donate to nonprofits.

“We are working with over 60 St. Louis businesses right now. Through those businesses, we just reached over $100,000 in donations,“ Tucker said.

His company takes the guesswork out of giving to charities.

He said finding out what’s important to companies is key to partnering them up with nonprofits.

“Consumers are searching for businesses that give back. They want to work for, buy from, invest and recommend businesses that give,” explained Tucker.

You can get more information about Good Meets World on the company's website goodmeetsworld.com.

