BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Four children are now without their mother after she and two other people were hit and killed by a car.

It happened Sunday evening in Bonne Terre a little after 5 p.m.

"She had so many people that loved her," said Maverick Scott.

Family was everything for 39-year-old Heather Rusan.

"Heather was my mother-in-law but I saw her as a mother and she's helped me through some really tough times," Scott said.

Sunday evening times got a lot tougher for Heather's daughter Shyla, and son-in-law Maverick Scott.

"She was so excited to bring her grandson into this world, I'm currently 7 and a half months pregnant with her grandson and she was just so excited," explained Shyla.

Heather and her boyfriend were picking her 12-year-old daughter up from a friend's house and driving back on Highway 67, that's when they noticed another driver stranded on the side of the road.

So Heather and her boyfriend decided to get out of their car and help, and just minutes after that decision they were hit and killed by another vehicle.

"Text message is stamped 5:04 and her time of death was 5:06, It was the last message she would ever send to me telling me that this car had flipped and they got out to help, look there's Denny in the picture helping out right there," explained Shyla.

Three lives were taken too soon: stranded driver Paden Sorbello,; Heather's boyfriend Joseph "Denny" Reddick and Heather Rosan.

"If you had one word to describe her what would it be? Selfless, she always thought about others all the time and never about herself, it was always other people," said Shyla.

