BELLEVILLE, Ill. — James Cron was driving along Route 15 near 159 in Belleville, his regular morning commute. Then, he saw something.

“I notice a little smoke off to the side of the road,” said Cron.

It was enough for him to call 911, pull over and climb down an embankment. There, he saw a car and a young woman who needed help.

“She was halfway out the window,” he said. “The car is sitting on its side up against a tree.”

Cron helped pull the woman out of the window and even grabbed her purse and phone, so the woman could call her mom.

“She wanted to tell her mom what happened, but she didn't even know where she was. I let her mom know where we were at,” Cron said. “No sooner did we get her all the way out that it started in flames.”

Cron wrapped a sweatshirt around a cut on the woman’s head and waited for help to arrive. He said with all of the people driving down Route 15, he and only one other man stopped.

“It just amazed me how many people drove by, nobody even slowed down to look or stop,” he said. “There was one older gentleman that stopped. He stood there and said, ‘The car is on fire. You gotta get away from the car.’”

The woman went to the hospital and James went along with his day, with his 3-year-old son in tow. Cron’s son was in his pickup truck when he pulled over. Cron said his son was distracted by all of the flashing lights and commotion to see what Cron had done. But, he hopes his actions will one day teach his son an important lesson.

“Help out, any time you can,” Cron said. “You don't know who it is and it doesn't matter who it is. They're in need, so do what you can.”

The accident happened in late February, and James said he does not know who the woman is. He would like to reconnect to ensure she is still doing OK.