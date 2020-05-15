Goodwill announces plans to reopen in St. Louis area

Starting May 18, stores in the St. Louis area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Goodwill announced plans to reopen retail stores and donation centers in St. Louis County and St. Louis city on May 18.

The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The locations at 9116 Manchester Road in Brentwood and 14808 Clayton Road will be donations only.

The stores will have “revised procedures to limit exposure to others” that include having PPE for employees, extra cleaning and protection screenings, store capacity limits, social distancing and updated donation quarantine and return policy.

Goodwill will be taking precautions to keep everyone safe when it comes to donations by using a “self-service” donation process. Donors should unload their own vehicles and place donations in the containers provided.

Due to the new donation procedure, Goodwill said there may be long lines to drop off donations. Goodwill recommends holding off bringing in donations for a couple weeks, to minimize the wait times.

Goodwill will be following safety guidelines such as:

Masks, other face coverings required to enter the store

Occupancy limitations for customers set by the governing city/county

Shoppers will not be able to bring their shopping bags into the store, are encouraged to bag items at their car or purchase a reusable bag for $1

Stores and donation spaces are practicing social distancing, 6-feet apart

Dressing rooms are closed

Google Pay and Apple Pay for the convenience of touchless checkout, plexiglass at all registers

Other Missouri Goodwill stores opened last week including locations in Jefferson Franklin and St. Charles counties. The organization plans to reopen Illinois stores as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted, according to a press release.