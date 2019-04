ST. LOUIS — Firefighters were called to Goody Goody Diner Monday night for a report of a fire.

A tweet from the fire department said there was smoke coming from the building. Video from inside the building showed significant damage to the building.

Fire crews determined the fire was electrical and said it was an accident. They said the fire started in the refreshment prep area of the kitchen.

Goody Goody said it will close until further notice.