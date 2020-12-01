ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — The Gori Law Firm has named Sara Salger as managing partner after the murder of founder Randy Gori.
Salger has worked at the firm since its founding in 2008 and has been a partner since 2016. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2004 and Saint Louis University School of Law in 2008, receiving an international law certificate with a litigation focus. She spent two semesters abroad during law school, at Università Cà Foscari di Venezia in Italy and University College Cork in Ireland.
Gori was found dead in his Edwardsville home Saturday night. Timothy Banowetz, a 28-year-old Wentzville man, was charged with murder and multiple other charges in connection with the death.
