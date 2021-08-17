Gov. Abbott tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, according to his office. He is fully vaccinated and is experiencing no symptoms.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Abbott's positive test was revealed on Tuesday, a day after Abbott tweeted photos from an event he attended in North Texas.

His office said Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, will remain in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. He's not experiencing symptoms and is in good health, his office said. We're told he's receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"I want you to know that I have received the COVID-19 vaccine and that may be one reason why I'm really not feeling any symptoms right now," Abbott said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "I have no fever. No aches and pains. No other types of symptoms."

The governor had been getting tested for COVID daily and this was his first positive test.

Here's the video Abbott posted on Tuesday evening, after the news of the positive test was released:

Everyone who has been in close contact with Abbott has been notified of his positive test result. Abbott's wife, Cecilia, tested negative.

News of Abbott's positive test comes a day after he tweeted photos of himself at a meeting at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch in Collin County. Gov. Abbott said in the tweet that it was standing room only. Video of the event was posted to his campaign's Twitter page.

According to WFAA, the event appeared to be connected to his upcoming re-election bid. They're reaching out to Collin County officials to see if they are quarantining.

Doctors have always said breakthrough cases could happen with the virus, but the vaccine is designed to lessen the severity of those symptoms should they happen. The CDC and other health agencies say a majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and nearly all of those who've died of the disease also haven't gotten the shot.

Here's the full statement from Gov. Abbott's office:

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."

On Tuesday, Abbott posted pictures to his personal Twitter account of a meeting with Jimmie Vaughan, brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. It's unclear when the photos were taken.

After Abbott's diagnosis, a statement was tweeted to Jimmie Vaughan's account, saying, "We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott’s positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie & family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all who reached out with concern. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement:

“I am sorry to hear the news that Gov. Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. Please join Jan and me in prayer for him. I’ve been in touch with Gov. Abbott and I stand ready to assist him in any way possible.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement:

“I wish Governor Abbott well, and send him best wishes for a smooth and speedy recovery after his positive COVID-19 test.