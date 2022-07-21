Gov. Parson announces drought relief for 53 Missouri counties

He signed an executive order asking state agencies to ease the effects of drought conditions.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri farmers have dealt with a lot of heat and little rain this summer. Governor Parson signed an executive order accelerating drought relief Thursday.

"Drought this time of year can quite literally mean financial loss and even ruin for hardworking farm families across this state," he said.

It's an obstacle no farmer wants to face, but with excessive heat and little rain, many Missouri farmers need help.

The governor's order declares 53 counties in southern and central Missouri under a drought alert. His main areas of concern are the counties in dark orange, and red.

"I am further directing all state agencies to examine how we may assist affected communities through the temporary suspensions of administrative rules, appropriations, and other means of support to mitigate the effects of drought conditions," he said.

The governor's order paves the way for farmers to have access to more water. 5 On Your Side spoke to Tom Goeke, a farmer in St. Charles County, who says this is a familiar battle for farmers in Missouri.

"We're toughening all these plants up to withstand this heat," he said of the summer temperatures.

His area is not under the drought order, but he's already tapped into his own ways of having access to more water.

"Everything on this farm is on drip irrigation. No more wasting water, no more making leaves wet," he said.

Goeke's farm uses drip irrigation, which means that despite the outdoor temperatures, each crop is able to get the amount of water it needs to grow to its fullest.

"In the past, we really couldn't prepare for anything. We were just at the mercy of Mother Nature," he said.