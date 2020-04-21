Gov. Parson gives coronavirus briefing as protesters gather to 'reopen Missouri'

Groups of protesters are gathered in front of the capitol building

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, along with other state officials, are giving a daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

To date, 221 people have died and there are been 6,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Groups of protesters gathered in front of the capitol building for a "Reopen Missouri" rally Tuesday.

"That's fine they're out there protesting," Parson said. "They have every right to be out there. We announced last week that we're going to open up the state and we'll continue on that plan."

Health officials cautioned the protesters should be "responsible" and practice social distancing during the rallies.

Parson said his administration is working on guidelines for counties to follow after the state's stay-at-home order ends, which is scheduled for May 3.

"I think we're a long way from people leaving their homes and going out into crowded areas," Parson said.

Joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Joe Driscoll, a Missouri Military Advocate with the Department of Economic Development.

Missouri is under a stay-at-home order through May 3.