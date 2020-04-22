Gov. Parson grants clemency to Columbia man

This is the first time Gov. Parson has granted clemency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted clemency to Dimetrious Woods, of Columbia, on Wednesday.

This is the first time Parson has granted clemency.

Woods was charged in 2006 and sentenced in 2007. He was sentenced under a statute that was later repealed by the legislature. He was paroled for a non-violent drug trafficking offense.

According to a press release from Parson’s office, the circuit court ordered the repeal of the statute to be retroactively applied to Woods, thereby resulting in his release to parole supervision. However, the Missouri Supreme Court then clarified that the repeal should not have been applied to Woods.

The Columbia Missourian reported that on Feb. 4, the Missouri Supreme Court, sided 6-1 with the department of corrections an appeal to Woods’ parole approval, which said that the amendment to the state law should not have been applied to his sentence.

Parson said during the period of release, Woods demonstrated himself to be a contributing member of society as a business owner and father. As a result, Parson commuted the remainder of the time Woods was to spend in prison to house arrest.

“This was an act of mercy for a man that had changed his life. Placing him on house arrest was the right choice under these unusual circumstances,” Parson said in the release.