JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is among a group of eight governors meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Parson's spokesman Steele Shippy said the Republican governor is having lunch Thursday with Trump and Pence at the White House.

Shippy says the group is set to discuss infrastructure and workforce development. Those are two issues Parson has emphasized since taking office. Shippy says the opioid epidemic is also on the agenda.

Parson only recently took over as Missouri's governor after his predecessor, Eric Greitens, resigned June 1 amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

