Gov. Parson orders Missouri State Capitol dome shine blue for fallen police officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue this weekend.

The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, on Thursday night, members of the board organized a small ceremony at the memorial.

“While we will miss the ceremonies this May, I have ordered the Capitol and the law enforcement memorial to shine blue to honor all of our law enforcement heroes who have paid the ultimate price. They will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Parson.

“For the last 25 years, we have gathered at the memorial to find strength, solace and support from our Missouri law enforcement community,” Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “Our appreciation of the sacrifices of our fallen comrades, and the strength of their survivors is not diminished. We will always remember those who lay down their lives for their fellow citizens.”

This year, two names were added to the memorial’s wall of honor:

Wayne M. Niedenberg – On June 6, 2019, Lakeshire Police Department Chief Wayne M. Niedenberg was en route to his home when he came across a rollover crash. He radioed for assistance and provided aid to the crash victims. He then suffered a fatal heart attack after arriving at his home.

Michael V. Langsdorf – On June 23, 2019, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael V. Langsdorf responded to investigate a call about a man attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston business. During a struggle, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and fatally shot Officer Langsdorf.

The capitol dome will be lit blue through Sunday night.