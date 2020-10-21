Missouri governor calls for special session on supplemental budget in November

It'll include discussions on budgets for school nutrition programs, job training grants and child support payments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — During a press conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special session on a supplemental budget bill will begin on Nov. 5.

He said the session will include discussions on budgets for school nutrition programs, job training grants, grants for homelessness prevention, domestic violence grant and child support payments.

A release from the governor's office said since the General Assembly passed the FY 2021 budget in May, additional federal funding has been made available to the state, including funding under CARES Act. The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Gov. Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”

Today, I am calling a special session on a supplemental budget to begin Thursday, November 5.



The supplemental budget bill contains funding for several items, including:

◦School Nutrition Services Program

◦Job Training Grants — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 21, 2020