JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson will announce his pick to replace Josh Hawley Tuesday morning.

Missouri Constitution states the governor gets to pick replacements for vacated postilions unless otherwise prohibited by law. The attorney general position will be vacated by Josh Hawley. He beat Claire McCaskill for a Senate seat in the midterm elections.

Parson took over as governor when Eric Greitens resigned on June 1. He chose Mike Kehoe to take over his vacant lieutenant governor position, though that decision is being challenged in the Missouri Supreme Court.

Hawley unseated Claire McCaskill after 12 years in office, helping keep hold of the Republican majority in the Senate last Tuesday. Hawley beat McCaskill by about 6 percent.

