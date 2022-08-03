Gov. Pritzker announces $21M for infrastructure projects in Cahokia Heights

Cahokia Heights will also use the funding towards other improvements including modifying the wastewater collection system.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other officials announced $21 million in funding for the City of Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The $21 million in funding will go towards supporting and improving infrastructure projects within the area of Cahokia Heights.

The funding includes $9.9 million going towards investment in the rehabilitation or replacement of many lift stations, sewer line repair, and slip lining for the city's main trunk line.

These repairs will help with sewer collection systems and repair leaks to sewer lines. When the slip lining is repaired, they are expected to last 35 to 50 years.

“No community should have to go without clean drinking water and functional waste infrastructure, and our Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing across the state to correct those inequities,” said Governor JB Pritzker in part in an emailed news release. “True justice and true fairness mean a safe home, clean streets, clean water and clean air. It involves providing solutions that work for all our communities. This grant is another step toward justice for the Cahokia Heights community.”

Cahokia Heights will also use the funding towards other improvements including modifying the wastewater collection system. This will improve the collection efficiency, reliability, and help prevent flood waters from entering the sewer collection during storms.

The Illinois EPA will work with Cahokia Heights and the funding provided by the governor to help improve the area.

“Residents and businesses in Cahokia Heights have faced significant challenges due to a deteriorating wastewater collection system, including sewer system surcharging and basement backups,” said EPA Director John J. Kim. “While we know additional state and federal financial assistance is necessary to resolve the wastewater challenges within Cahokia Heights and other communities with aging infrastructure, this is a positive step forward to help meet the needs of residents and customers of Cahokia Heights.”

The City will provide updates and host meetings while completing these improvements to keep all involved informed on their progress.