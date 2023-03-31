Gov. Parson activates State Emergency Operations Plan for severe weather

Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard were both activated in response to looming dangerous weather conditions in the state.

MISSOURI, USA — Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday afternoon and activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard in response to dangerous weather conditions in the state.

According to a press release from Gov. Parson’s Office of Communications, several areas of the state experienced dangerous weather. These areas include Southeastern Crawford, Northwestern Iron and Washington counties.

According to the order, severe weather can potentially cause damage from ongoing threats of “tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rains.”

The storms could create a condition of “distress and hazard to the safety, welfare, and property of [residents] beyond the capabilities of some local jurisdictions and other agencies,” according to the order.

State resources might be needed to help residents, families, schools, and workplaces in the affected areas, according to the order.

According to the release, Parson said:

"As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities. While we pray for Missourians' safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, the state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones."

As of Thursday evening, all tornado warnings have expired for the St. Louis Metro area.

However, there are reports of downed trees and other damage in some areas.

To stay up-to-date, click here to view real-time updates as storms move through the St. Louis area. For the latest forecast, click here.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.