Governor Parson to recommend increase in minimum wage for state employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson will recommend a minimum wage increase for state employees, a news release on Monday afternoon said. It would make the minimum wage for all state employees across state government $15 per hour and include a 5.5% Cost of Living Adjustment increase.

The recommendation will be part of Gov. Parson's supplemental budget request in 2022 during the legislative session. That begins Jan. 5, 2022. Parson's office said they hope to pass the raise before Feb. 1, 2022. Both the Missouri House and Senate would need to approve it before it can take effect.

"With many positions across state government facing turnover rates anywhere from 10-100 percent and vacancy rates from 30-100 percent, it is past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce, which remains one of the lowest paid the nation," Governor Parson said in the news release. "Our direct care and front line staff often make less than entry-level retail positions. These public servants have tough jobs and rarely receive the thanks they deserve, and communities all across the state rely on them everyday."

Parson's office said he has recommended 3% and 2% Cost of Living Adjustments in the past. On Jan. 1, 2022 a 2% Cost of Living Adjustment increase will go into effect for state employees.