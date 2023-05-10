Governor announces app to alert school staff, responders to emergencies

Public and charter schools in Missouri can begin signing up for the mobile app.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a mobile app for schools to alert responders and school staff to emergencies.

The state-funded mobile emergency alerting app allows teachers to alert school staff and first responders to emergency situations, a press release said.

“We want all students across Missouri to have the opportunity to learn in safe and secure schools,” Governor Parson said. “That’s why our administration included funding for this school safety app. It puts a simple to use silent alerting app into the hands of teachers and school personnel, so they can get word out of an intruder or other emergency. We will continue to advance school safety and the ability to quickly respond to threats to Missouri’s students and educators.”

The app allows teachers and other school staff to quickly initiate an alert through a mobile device or computer, the press release said. The alert is silent and works directly with emergency services to provide critical information to first responders, law enforcement and campus personnel.

Public and charter schools in Missouri can begin signing up for the mobile app through Raptor Technologies. Missouri contracted with Raptor to provide the silent panic alerting system.

On May 1, Governor Parson announced 169 school districts received grants from the School Safety Grant Program. Eleven St. Louis area school districts received part of the $20 million grant.