Governor Parson grants 15 pardons, commutes 2 sentences

The pardons took place on February 26 and official clemency documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has decided to grant pardons to 15 individuals incarcerated in Missouri. The pardons took place on February 26 and official clemency documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

In addition to these pardons, Governor Parson has decided to commute two individuals who were made parole ineligible by a statute that was subsequently repealed by the Missouri General Assembly.

Here is a list of the individuals:

Pardons:

John J. McDonough

Julie A. McGee-Richey

Ernest P. Thomas

Charles W. Lundy

Dustin S. Drollinger

John A. Bilgere, Jr.

Clinton W. Beal

Connie M. Cuzzort-Spain

Floyd J. Sumner

Karen L. Johnson-Phillips

Clarence W. Bergheger

Jose Barajas

Kenneth L. Wade, Sr.

Sean O. Lerma

Michael G. Brummett

Commutations:

Patrick W. Flaherty (DOC #344019) commuted to parole eligibility

Dionysis Soubasis (DOC #515439) commuted to parole eligibility

Back in December of 2020, Parson granted a total of 24 pardons and four commutations.

As stated on Governor Parson’s website, Parson granted pardons to those who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.

“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals lives that will matter most,” Governor Parson said. “We are encouraged and hopeful that these individuals will take full advantage of this opportunity.”