Parson opens application process for St. Louis Circuit Attorney replacement

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced that he has opened the application process for the position of St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

An application is publicly posted at boards.mo.gov.

According to state law, Parson will pick who replaces current circuit attorney Kim Gardner, who is set to resign on June 1 following a months-long effort to remove her from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

The replacement would need to take over on June 1 and would hold the office for the remainder of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

"We truly want the best person for the job who can restore law and order to our great City of St. Louis," Parson said in a Wednesday news release. "The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety. We encourage any qualified person who is committed to the rule of law and thinks they have what it takes for this challenge ahead to apply and be considered."

Due to the short timeline, the application will close on Monday, May 15 at 12 p.m. so that an appointment can be decided before June 1.

Parson's office said it's seeking the following qualities in applicants:

Commitment to the written rule of law

Strong managerial experience

Record of fair and just application of state and local law

Member of the St. Louis community

Parson has met with several St. Louis leaders this week as he considers a successor for Gardner.

In a statement, Parson's spokeswoman confirmed he met with Mayor Tishaura Jones Monday. He also met with "several leaders" Tuesday in St. Louis and had a conference call with Prosecuting Attorneys and commissioners in the surrounding area, in which he "discussed crime and finding a candidate who values law and order, who can help restore faith in the city's criminal justice system and who represents the community."

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told 5 On Your Side Tuesday that Parson met with him, several judges and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green at the courthouse Tuesday evening.

Betts said Parson told him he was planning to make a decision on Gardner's replacement in "a few weeks." Betts said he was meeting with his staff to discuss recommendations to send to the governor.