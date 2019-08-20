ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – Still need to get to a Cardinals game this season?

The Cardinals and Tums have teamed up to offer $6 tickets for their series against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 2-5.

On Sept. 2, 30,000 fans entering Busch Stadium with a ticket will get an exclusive Yadier Molina ‘Funko POP!’ presented by Nathan’s Famous.

These specially-priced $6 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/tums.

