ST. LOUIS – Sugarfire Smoke House is offering two Comic Con-themed specials to the costumed crowds in honor of Wizard World’s tour through St. Louis this weekend.

On April 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. until sold out… you can get a ‘Jason MooMoa,’ which is a 4-ounce smash burger with pulled pork, bacon, chipotle grilled pineapple, Maui wowie Guinness sauce, Swiss cheese, red onion for $13 or the ‘I Ain’t Afraid of NO SMOKE,’ which consists of double smoked brisket burnt ends, slow smoked pulled pork, smoked gouda, house cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, St. Louis sweet BBQ, green sriracha, Fazio’s hoagie roll for $14.

Both specials include diners’ choice of a side and will be available at Sugarfire’s Olivette location and Sugarfire’s downtown location, which is walking distance from the convention center hosting Comic Con at 605 Washington Ave.