BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Starting on Friday, apple lovers will have three days to try a new apple at Eckert’s.

Eckert’s Farms opens ‘Pick-Your-Own’ for the new ‘EverCrisp’ variety. They’ll only be available from October 12 to October 14 at the three metro area farmers.

Eckert’s is the only farm in the St. Louis region to grow the new kind.

“We are honored to be one of the first places in the world to bring the EverCrisp® apple to our customers,” said Chris Eckert, President of Eckert’s, Inc. “I’m confident this will become a new favorite. EverCrisp® is special to us because we helped create it.”

The apple was developed by the Midwest Apple Improvement Association. They used traditional agriculture techniques to combine the best features of the Honeycrisp and Fuji varieties.

