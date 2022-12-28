Grafton man charged in deadly crash with motorcyclist

Alton police and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team conducted the investigation.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — The Madison County State’s Attorney filed charges Wednesday against a Grafton man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist from Wood River.

The crash happened on April 2, 2022, at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street, which resulted in the death of motorcyclist Nicholas O. West, 32.

According to charging documents, Steven T. Dublo, 44, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, which is a Class 3 offense, and two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, which are both Class 2 offenses.

He allegedly had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system when he drove a flatbed truck through a red light in Alton, which resulted in the deadly collision.

Dublo also is charged with disregarding a traffic-control signal and violating the weight classification of his driver’s license, which are both Class P offenses, according to charging documents.

“We continue to pray for healing for the family and loved ones of Mr. West,” Haine said. “I want to remind drivers that they need to be aware of motorcyclists. I want to warn everyone that getting behind the wheel while impaired is always a poor decision, often resulting in horrific consequences.”

Haine’s office filed a motion asking the court to place extra restrictions on Dublo, in the event that he is released on bond, according to the release. The court approved those restrictions, which are to remain in effect while the case is pending. The restrictions prohibit Dublo from operating a motor vehicle or consuming drugs or alcohol and require him to submit to random drug testing.

The charge carries a possible sentence of three to 14 years in prison.

The bail for Dublo was set at $100,000.